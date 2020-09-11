Being at home for an extended period of time can leave you searching for things you haven’t done yet. Maybe one of those things, way down on the list, was decluttering your home. Whether it be a garage, an attic or a storage shed/locker, part of the fun of rummaging through boxes that might have been untouched in years is coming across a family heirloom or an antique piece of furniture or a collectible that you didn’t know was a collectible. If you’ve had this experience and have now caught the antiquing bug, you are not alone. Here are a few antiquing/collectibles podcasts to check out.

Antique Freaks

The Antiques Freaks podcast features two friends exploring the world of antiques each week. From appraisals to decorative electricity to antique fraud, the Antiques Freaks update episodes each Wednesday. From casual conversations about online selling platforms to diving into deco ceramics, each episode is a quick listen - about 20 minutes. Recent episodes include "Walkingware," "Fiestaware" and "Etsy."

Find it: https://antiquesfreaks.podbean.com/

Curious Objects

From The Magazine Antiques, host Ben Miller interviews leading figures in the world of the fine and decorative arts. Miller helps listeners learn about the hidden histories, the little-known facts, the intricacies and the idiosyncrasies that are the life of antiques and works of art. Recent episodes include "A Fireback from Hell," "A Journey to the Center of the Earth" and "An Armchair’s Astonishing Provenance."

Find it: https://www.themagazineantiques.com/podcast/

The Buy, Sell, Trade Podcast

Geared toward pickers and antiques, host Rusty Garner discusses his own experiences with estate sales, garage sales and auctions searching for antiques to collect and sell. Garner also interviews the diverse personalities involved in the industry. Recent episodes include "Brit Eaton ‘Ghost Town Gold,’" "Lisa Wheeler Vinyl Enthusiast" and "MJ DuPress Plum Vintage Barware."

Find it: https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/rusty-garner/buy-sell-trade-pickers-antiques

The Juststuff League

Hosted by James Supp of PBS’s "Antiques Road Show," Travis Landry and Kevin Bruneau, the group leads listeners through the ever-changing world of antiques, collectibles, pop culture and fine art on the secondary market. Supp, Landry and Bruneau discuss the latest trends and how to stay informed whether antiquing is a career or hobby. Recent episodes include "Handling Auction House Disputes," "Historic Arms with Militaria with Joel Bohy" and "Displaying Your Collections."

Find it: https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/dragon-ball-super-dope/the-justuff-league