ELECTRONIC RECYCLING EVENT

WHERE: JASPER COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT

12871 E. STATE HWY 33, NEWTON

WHEN: SATURDAY, MARCH 28, 2020

7:00 A.M. - 3:30 P.M.

ACCEPTED ITEMS:

Computer & Small-Scale Servers

Computer Monitors

Cable Boxes

Televisions

Printers, FAX Machines & Scanners

DVD Players, DVD Recorders, VCRs and Blue-Ray Players

Video Game Consoles

Digital Converter Boxes, Cable Receivers & Satellite Receivers

Electronic Keyboards, Electronic Mice & Portable Digital Music Players

Contact us with any questions: Jasper County Highway Department

618-783-2915 or jasperhwy@frontier.com

THIS SERVICE IS RESTRICTED TO JASPER COUNTY

RESIDENTS AND FREE OF CHARGE