OLNEY, IL - Sam Parr State Park, Crawford County State Fish and Wildlife Area and

Meeker State Habitat Area will be opened for youth turkey hunting during the

March 28th - March 29th and April 4th_ April 5TH youth season. A drawing to

allocate these permits will be held at Sam Parr State Park Office at 1:00 p.m. on

Friday, March 20th, 2020. Please provide name, address, phone number, date of

birth of applicant at time of drawing. The successful applicant must have youth

turkey hunting permit (for county in which public site is located) to hunt at these

sites. For additional information, contact the Site Superintendent at 618-783-

2661 or the District Wildlife Biologist at 618/393-6732.