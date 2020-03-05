OLNEY, IL - Sam Parr State Park, Crawford County State Fish and Wildlife Area and
Meeker State Habitat Area will be opened for youth turkey hunting during the
March 28th - March 29th and April 4th_ April 5TH youth season. A drawing to
allocate these permits will be held at Sam Parr State Park Office at 1:00 p.m. on
Friday, March 20th, 2020. Please provide name, address, phone number, date of
birth of applicant at time of drawing. The successful applicant must have youth
turkey hunting permit (for county in which public site is located) to hunt at these
sites. For additional information, contact the Site Superintendent at 618-783-
2661 or the District Wildlife Biologist at 618/393-6732.