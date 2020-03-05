The 2020 Jasper County Solid Waste program will start April 4th.
The eight-month program will operate through November 2020.
The Newton site, which is the County Highway Building, is located 1';' mile
NE of Newton. The hours for the Newton site are 7 AM. - 3:30 P.M.
All other sites will be open starting at 7:30 AM. If a Dumpster is filled before 10:30 AM.,
another Dumpster will be brought to the site. These sites will be open until noon or when
the Dumpster is filled after 10:30 AM.
Appliances are being accepted at only the Newton site, the County Highway
Building, on the Saturdays the Newton site is open. The appliances, which
are recycled, are to be placed in a Dumpster reserved for appliances only.
Either the compressor must be removed or the freon line opened to show freon
has been properly removed from refrigerators, freezers, air conditioners, etc.
Appliances are not being accepted at the other collection sites.
One Dumpster at the Newton site is reserved for metal only. The metal
collected in it is recycled.
No yard waste (grass, leaves, and limbs) will be accepted at the Dumpster
since these items were banned from Illinois landfills effective July 1, 1990.
No tires asbestos materials will be accepted.
No electronic items (televisions, monitors, printers, cable receivers, stereo
equipment. electronic keyboards, facsimile machines, scanners, satellite receivers,
speakers, video game consoles, electronic mice, small scale servers, computers, digital
converter boxes, videocassette recorders, portable digital music players, digital video
disc recorders & players) will be accepted in the Dumpster since these items were
banned from Illinois landfills effective January 1, 2012.
The schedule for 2020 April - November is as follows:
SOLID WASTE SCHEDULE - 2020
April
4 Newton-Co. Hwy Bldg. AUGUST 1 Newton-Co. Hwy Bldg
7 Wheeler 4 Wheeler
8 West Liberty 5 West Liberty
9 Rose Hill 6 Rose Hill
11 Newton-Co. Hwy Bldg 8 Newton-Co. Hwy Bldg
14 Smallwood 11 Smallwood
15 Gila 12 Gila
16 Ste. Marie 13 Ste. Marie
18 Newton-Co. Hwy Bldg 15 Newton-Co. Hwy Bldg
21 South Muddy 18 South Muddy
22 Willow Hill 19 Willow Hill
23 Yale 20 Yale
25 Newton-Co. Hwy Bldg 22 Newton-Co. Hwy Bldg
29 Newton-Co. Hwy Bldg
MAY
2 Newton-Co. Hwy Bldg SEPT. 1 Wheeler
5 Wheeler 2 West Liberty
6 West Liberty 3 Rose Hill
7 Rose Hill 5 Newton-Co. Hwy Bldg
9 Newton-Co. Hwy Bldg 8 Smallwood
12 Smallwood 9 Gila
13 Gila 10 Ste. Marie
14 Ste. Marie 12 Newton-Co. Hwy Bldg
16 Newton-Co. Hwy Bldg 15 South Muddy
19 South Muddy 16 Willow Hill
20 Willow Hill 17 Yale
21 Yale 19 Newton-Co. Hwy Bldg
23 Newton-Co. Hwy Bldg 26 Newton-Co. Hwy Bldg
30 Newton-Co. Hwy Bldg
JUNE
2 Wheeler OCT. 3 Newton-Co. Hwy Bldg
3 West Liberty 6 Wheeler
4 Rose Hill 7 West Liberty
6 Newton-Co. Hwy Bldg 8 Rose Hill
9 Smallwood 10 Newton-Co. Hwy 81dg
10 Gila 13 Smallwood
11 Ste. Marie 14 Gi la
13 Newton-Co. Hwy Bldg 15 Ste. Marie
16 South Muddy 17 Newton-Co. Hwy Bldg
17 Willow Hill 20 South Muddy
18 Yale 21 Willow Hill
20 Newton-Co. Hwy Bldg 22 Yale
27 Newton-Co. Hwy Bldg 24 Newton-Co. Hwy Bldg
31 Newton-Co. Hwy Bldg
JULY
4 Newton-Co. Hwy Bldg
7 Wheeler NOV. 3 Wheeler
8 West Liberty 4 West Liberty
9 Rose Hill 5 Rose Hill
11 Newton-Co. Hwy Bldg 7 Newton-Co. Hwy Bldg
14 Smallwood 10 Smallwood
15 Gila 12 Gila ****Thursday
16 Ste. Marie 13 Ste.Marie ***Friday
18 Newton-Co. Hwy Bldg 14 Newton-Co. Hwy Bldg
21 South Muddy 17 South Muddy
22 Willow Hill 18 Wi llow Hill
23 Yale 19 Yale
25 Newton-Co. Hwy Bldg 21 Newton-Co. Hwy Bldg
28 Newton-Co. Hwy Bldg
