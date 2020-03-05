The 2020 Jasper County Solid Waste program will start April 4th.

The eight-month program will operate through November 2020.

The Newton site, which is the County Highway Building, is located 1';' mile

NE of Newton. The hours for the Newton site are 7 AM. - 3:30 P.M.

All other sites will be open starting at 7:30 AM. If a Dumpster is filled before 10:30 AM.,

another Dumpster will be brought to the site. These sites will be open until noon or when

the Dumpster is filled after 10:30 AM.

Appliances are being accepted at only the Newton site, the County Highway

Building, on the Saturdays the Newton site is open. The appliances, which

are recycled, are to be placed in a Dumpster reserved for appliances only.

Either the compressor must be removed or the freon line opened to show freon

has been properly removed from refrigerators, freezers, air conditioners, etc.

Appliances are not being accepted at the other collection sites.

One Dumpster at the Newton site is reserved for metal only. The metal

collected in it is recycled.

No yard waste (grass, leaves, and limbs) will be accepted at the Dumpster

since these items were banned from Illinois landfills effective July 1, 1990.

No tires asbestos materials will be accepted.

No electronic items (televisions, monitors, printers, cable receivers, stereo

equipment. electronic keyboards, facsimile machines, scanners, satellite receivers,

speakers, video game consoles, electronic mice, small scale servers, computers, digital

converter boxes, videocassette recorders, portable digital music players, digital video

disc recorders & players) will be accepted in the Dumpster since these items were

banned from Illinois landfills effective January 1, 2012.

The schedule for 2020 April - November is as follows:

SOLID WASTE SCHEDULE - 2020

April

4 Newton-Co. Hwy Bldg. AUGUST 1 Newton-Co. Hwy Bldg

7 Wheeler 4 Wheeler

8 West Liberty 5 West Liberty

9 Rose Hill 6 Rose Hill

11 Newton-Co. Hwy Bldg 8 Newton-Co. Hwy Bldg

14 Smallwood 11 Smallwood

15 Gila 12 Gila

16 Ste. Marie 13 Ste. Marie

18 Newton-Co. Hwy Bldg 15 Newton-Co. Hwy Bldg

21 South Muddy 18 South Muddy

22 Willow Hill 19 Willow Hill

23 Yale 20 Yale

25 Newton-Co. Hwy Bldg 22 Newton-Co. Hwy Bldg

29 Newton-Co. Hwy Bldg

MAY

2 Newton-Co. Hwy Bldg SEPT. 1 Wheeler

5 Wheeler 2 West Liberty

6 West Liberty 3 Rose Hill

7 Rose Hill 5 Newton-Co. Hwy Bldg

9 Newton-Co. Hwy Bldg 8 Smallwood

12 Smallwood 9 Gila

13 Gila 10 Ste. Marie

14 Ste. Marie 12 Newton-Co. Hwy Bldg

16 Newton-Co. Hwy Bldg 15 South Muddy

19 South Muddy 16 Willow Hill

20 Willow Hill 17 Yale

21 Yale 19 Newton-Co. Hwy Bldg

23 Newton-Co. Hwy Bldg 26 Newton-Co. Hwy Bldg

30 Newton-Co. Hwy Bldg

JUNE

2 Wheeler OCT. 3 Newton-Co. Hwy Bldg

3 West Liberty 6 Wheeler

4 Rose Hill 7 West Liberty

6 Newton-Co. Hwy Bldg 8 Rose Hill

9 Smallwood 10 Newton-Co. Hwy 81dg

10 Gila 13 Smallwood

11 Ste. Marie 14 Gi la

13 Newton-Co. Hwy Bldg 15 Ste. Marie

16 South Muddy 17 Newton-Co. Hwy Bldg

17 Willow Hill 20 South Muddy

18 Yale 21 Willow Hill

20 Newton-Co. Hwy Bldg 22 Yale

27 Newton-Co. Hwy Bldg 24 Newton-Co. Hwy Bldg

31 Newton-Co. Hwy Bldg

JULY

4 Newton-Co. Hwy Bldg

7 Wheeler NOV. 3 Wheeler

8 West Liberty 4 West Liberty

9 Rose Hill 5 Rose Hill

11 Newton-Co. Hwy Bldg 7 Newton-Co. Hwy Bldg

14 Smallwood 10 Smallwood

15 Gila 12 Gila ****Thursday

16 Ste. Marie 13 Ste.Marie ***Friday

18 Newton-Co. Hwy Bldg 14 Newton-Co. Hwy Bldg

21 South Muddy 17 South Muddy

22 Willow Hill 18 Wi llow Hill

23 Yale 19 Yale

25 Newton-Co. Hwy Bldg 21 Newton-Co. Hwy Bldg

28 Newton-Co. Hwy Bldg

