Eagle for Life Foundation is hosting its third annual day of giving on March 27, 2020 to raise funds for creative learning tools for Jasper County Junior High School and science lab equipment for Newton Community High School. In 2019, Eagle for Foundation raised more than $21,000 to purchase equipment for the STEAM Lab at Newton Community High School. In 2018, Eagle for Life Foundation raised $16,828 for new sound system equipment and playground equipment at Newton Elementary School.

Eagle for Life Foundation will raise funds for the creative learning tools and science lab equipment during the 2020 Day of Giving on March 27 at the Newton Public Library. The day of giving concept is simple: host one 24-hour period to rally support and raise money for a cause. The giving day model encourages community support, increases an awareness of a project, and encourages individuals to make contributions of all sizes. The day of giving also gives out-of-town alumni the opportunity to engage with the foundation and support their hometown by participating in social media contests and giving online.

Contributions to Eagle for Life Foundation’s 2020 Day of Giving can be made online (https://donate.enrichingourcommunity.org/Eagle-for-Life-2020), by phone (217.342.5983), by mail (Eagle for Life Foundation, PO Box 1211, Effingham, IL 62401), or in person at the Newton Public Library (100 South Van Buren Street, Newton) from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 27, only. Anyone who donates more than $50 on the day of giving will receive a newly designed Eagle for Life t-shirt. Follow Eagle for Life Foundation on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter for special announcements and updates throughout the day.

The Eagle for Life School Improvement Fund is a fund of Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation and does not have a separate corporate existence. Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt organization. All gifts are tax-deductible to the full extent allowable by law. For more information, contact Amanda Lessley, President/CEO of Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation, at 217.342.5409 or amanda@enrichingourcommunity.org.