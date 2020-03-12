At Heritage Woods of Flora, residents are our Number One priority. Our focus is on providing excellent care and services and on the health and safety of residents.

We have been and continue to monitor the situation with the COVID-19 virus and already have taken a variety of steps to help ensure the health and welfare of all residents. This includes being proactive in taking extra precautions to limit exposure to and spread of COVID-19 as well as other viruses.

We have implemented enhanced infection control protocols and enhanced staff training. We have instituted a much more aggressive cleaning schedule, especially focusing on heavily touched items such as phones, door handles, computer keyboards, and in community areas.

We are limiting visitors to the community to only those who are absolutely essential to meeting a resident’s need. We have cancelled outings as well as programs that would involve outside entertainers and speakers. We are exploring ways to help residents keep in touch with family members through cell phone and computer applications such as FaceTime, Skype and Zoom.

Upon entering the building, we are requiring all staff and all essential visitors to wash their hands or use alcohol-based sanitizing gel. They also must wash their hands frequently while in the building.

We have been and continue to monitor on a daily basis information and recommendations provided by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid, the CDC, other federal agencies, and state and local health departments and will continue to follow their guidance. The policies and procedures we have implemented is consistent with the guidance we have received to date and with our priority to take care of residents and limit their exposure to COVID 19.

None of the residents at Heritage Woods of Flora currently have the virus. We will continue to monitor the situation and will work with federal, state and local agencies in the event a resident be found to have COVID 19.