If you’re an early riser or work through much of the day, remember polling places open at 6 a.m. Tuesday, March 17, for the Primary Election.

If you plan on making it later in the day, be aware the polls close at 7 p.m. Tuesday. This is a Presidential Year Primary so you might have to wait for a voting booth at some precincts.

There is still time to vote early. The Jasper County Clerk office will be open from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, March 14, in the County Building on West Washington Street. Voters can also cast ballots early from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, the day before the election.

This Primary has a variety of competitive races among candidates seeking party nominations for federal and state offices, include lawmakers and judges. However, the only competitive Primary race in Jasper County is between Republicans Jason Meyer and Dr. Scott Bloomberg for Coroner. Meyer is the incumbent and Bloomberg is the challenger with previous experience on Newton City Council.

On the Democratic ballot there might be confusion on presidential candidates. The current field of candidates includes front-runners Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders. Tulsi Gabbard was still in the race earlier this week. So, it’s your choice if you want to vote for any of the departed Democratic candidates placed on the statewide Illinois ballot many weeks ago. Similar questions might pop up when you confront the list of presidential nominating delegates.

(If you remember the names of all the 25 Democratic candidates once in the presidential race you could be a valued member of a trivia contest team in the future or have a good chance at running the table on “Jeopardy”)

President Donald Trump is hands-down favorite in the Republican Primary. But he has an opponent in Illinois, Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente, a financial and real estate investor with ties to California and different states. There are only Trump delegate candidates on the ballot in Illinois.

Precinct committee positions are up for election to decide on leadership for the county party organizations. The vote on the other government offices determine nominees for the November general election, but the precinct committee votes seat the winners from the March election.

If you have questions on the election contact the Jasper County Clerk Office, especially if you want to know the location of your polling place.