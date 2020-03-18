Coronavirus has spread next door to Jasper County with a case reported in Cumberland County.

Earlier this week there were 64 individuals in Illinois infected with the virus responsible for a pandemic and thousands of deaths worldwide. Late last week, President Donald Trump declared a National Emergency in response to the hundreds of Coronavirus cases reported across the country and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker last Friday ordered the closure of all public and private schools in Illinois starting this week to prevent the spread of the disease to young people and school employees.

With no vaccine available on this virus strain, the public can concentrate on simple practices to avoid contamination or unknowingly spreading the contagion. Health officials recommend the following: Disinfect surfaces at home and work; wash hands thoroughly with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; and cover your mouth when sneezing or coughing and if you use your hands then clean them as soon as possible. Consider sneezing or coughing into your elbow or arm.

Colleges are either switching to online instruction, extending spring breaks in response to the COVID-19 infections or taking more drastic steps to stop the spread of the deadly virus.

High school sports contests across the state, including the state basketball tournament for boys, have been canceled for coming weeks. It is unclear when springs sports competition will start in Illinois.

Similar cancellations to prevent the spread of the virus among fans and players have been announced by the National Basketball Association, National Hockey Association, Major League Baseball and colleges across the country. The national basketball collegiate tournaments were also canceled for public safety concerns.

Even churches are taking steps to prevent the spread of the disease among their congregations. One example is the Catholic Diocese of Springfield, which oversees parishes in this region, that has suspended the serving of wine during Communion, prohibited direct physical contact during Mass such as shaking hands and allowed a dispensation on attending Mass due to the risk of COVID-19 infection.

Many community organizations and businesses are taking steps against COVID-19. Jasper County Chamber of Commerce postponed its annual banquet scheduled for this week until further notice. The Medicine Shoppe Pharmacy is having all customers use its drive-thru window and closed its lobby until safer conditions are present. Pizza Man of Newton is offering turkey and cheese sub sandwiches, chips and small sodas to students in need with school lunch programs closed. The pickup times for family members will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays as the school closures continue.

A crisis like this causes people to panic in different ways. There have been runs on toilet paper, hand sanitizer, cleaning supplies and many basic foods for fear of quarantine orders or isolation at home. Hoarding does not help, especially when it leaves older neighbors or others at risk without the supplies they need.

As more people stay at home to avoid crowds some locally owned restaurants or other Mom and Pop businesses will suffer a loss of sales. Consider purchasing gift cards either online or by phone to help these business owners during this crisis.