Jasper County Board heard from the public on several matters during its regular meeting on March 12 in the County Building board meeting room.

Speaking during the public comments section of the agenda, U of I Extension 4-H members Alex Osborn, Nick Bierman and Ashton Reynold talked about what they have done in 4-H. County Board Chairman Ron Heltsley commented he is proud of the 4-H members and to keep up the good work.

Finance Committee members meeting on March 9 heard from Carl Baker from the U of I Extension on the programs offered to the residents of Jasper County. Welcome to the Real World, After School Adventures, working with the Willow Hill at risk students, mini-lock in and 4-H are programs offered to the youth of the county. A watershed outreach specialist works with Jasper County and they are looking to fill an opening for Horticulture Educator to work in the area. Baker thanked the county board committee for the continued support.

During the March 12 meeting of the board, Stacy Bergner and residents, mostly residing in South Muddy Township, expressed concern with the opening of another bar in the county. Bergner worries about the safety of the roads and the poor cell phone service in the area, which could hamper the ability to get emergency help. She is also concerned with the distance of the bar to emergency personnel. She would like to see the county do away with additional liquor licenses. Beverly McCoy expressed her concerns about the roads and parking relating to the new bar.

Chairman Heltsley explained he has responsibility on liquor licenses because the way the state statute is written. State’s Attorney Chad Miller stated the board determines the type of licenses and the number to be issued. Miller has approved issuing three since he took office as State’s Attorney, and he can only deny license requests if the owner has a felony record or does not have the correct paperwork. Otherwise, the county cannot deny requests if there are licenses available.

Erin Boyd spoke to the board to educate county residents on the importance of the 2020 Census. The Census is confidential, and distribution of some tax dollars are based on the Census. Boyd urged all county residents to participate in the Census because it is a loss of $2,400 per person if not counted for 10 years. There will be federal legislative redistricting based on the Census as well.

Donna Dhom came and spoke on her background at the Health Department for 26 years. She was going to retire in December but after she heard Employee Retirement Incentive might be offered and realized how much it would make a difference in her life, she continued working in hopes of the ERI being offered. She would like the board to reconsider the ERI because it would make a huge difference and for the dedicated employees of the county.

Ray Diel told board members a new law requires every employee in the state of Illinois must receive training against sexual harassment. A $500 fine could be assessed per employee, if not completed by the end of the year. A state program could provide training at no cost to the county. A morning and afternoon training will be offered along with online training. And department head training could be conducted at lunch time. Insurance could match up to $10,000 on a safety grant.

In fiscal matters, board members approved the purchase of a 2020 Ford half-ton truck for $37,764 from the Pennington Auto Group LLC. The motion carried on a voice vote with all members present. The Road and Bridge Committee approved the Highway Department purchase during the committee March 9 meeting.

Present for the March 12 meeting vote were Heltsley, Brian Leffler, Ben Bollman, Ron Swick, Angela Fehrenbacher, Mike Hall, Danny Kerner, Jason Warfel, A.C. Pickens, Gary Michl, Doug Weddell and Darrel Hickox.

The board also approved the annual Jasper Economic Development Inc. annual donation of $10,000. That motion passed with a voice vote. A $12,600 donation was also approved for annual payment for CIC.

Regarding personnel matters, David Hyatt has been hired as a part-time deputy. Hyattt is a retired Conservation Officer with several years of Law Enforcement experience. The Sheriff’s Department is accepting applications for Custodian/Maintenance Worker.

Under the Sheriff’s Committee report, it was noted state government is cutting $5.5 million from the training fund for the Illinois Police Training and Standards Board, Sheriff Brandon Francis suspects individual agencies will have to pay more for training in the future and Mobile Training Units might be closing due to the cuts. Sheriff Francis said there is the option for some online training.

Circuit Judge Kimberly Koester is concerned about not having security at the Courthouse throughout the week. Judge Koester is checking to see if the Court Security Fund will be able to fund the security. Francis spoke on the update on Court Security with personnel now available five days a week, and he hopes it will sustain itself.

The County has experienced a lot of phone trouble with New Wave phone lines. They have been down several time over the past two months. Francis said he has suggested switching back to Frontier. Committee members discussed checking with the County Clerk to see what phone service the rest of the county was switching to now.

During the Finance Committee report, County Treasurer Clinton Bigard had told committee members the Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund SLEP Enhancement Reserve Account is paid off and the overpayment was applied to the underfunded ERI Reserve SLEP Account. It also lowered the county’s total contribution rate for 2020 to 6.920 percent for the SLEP Fund and it will also save the county interest on the paid-off account. Clinton gave the General Fund Report showing the county is currently halfway through the fiscal year budget. Sales tax is looking low for the year so far.

Digging through old paperwork found an old account still open and 10 shares of stock with MetLife, now under Brighthouse Financial. The stock shares will now be included in the county financial statements, Bigard said.

The Building Committee met on March 6 and its report covered air conditioning problems at the County Building and a roof leak there as well. AJ Welding will repair the ramp at the Courthouse and an estimate of $4,030 was reviewed for repairing the east wall of a courtroom. The committee recommended moving ahead with the wall repair work. Ron Diel will do the work. Emergency exit work at the County Building is estimated at $14,20, which could be covered by insurance. It was suggested this work be coordinated with repairs to an office wall, estimated at $4,150. There is also a moisture problem at the Probation office.

The committee also learned an architect’s floor plan on the new law enforcement center is expected by the end of March.

The Ambulance Committee met on March 5. Bi-annual generator services were scheduled, and the fire extinguisher service was completed in February. A control board on the cot in Ambulance 2358 had to be replaced. All ambulances passed the state inspections back on March 11.

The committee was informed on the duties and responsibilities of the 911 coordinator and assistant coordinators duties. It was discussed that due to the county’s size that the positions are not a full-time position and that county employees will have multiple roles and that some may overlap. With both 911 coordinators positions being a salary position there is no set time for their duties, but there are times a situation may come up that they must address issues while on duty at the ambulance department.

After further discussion the committee agreed that when the case comes up, they will be allowed to address the issues that come up if it does not interfere with responding to ambulance calls. Due to the ambulance receiving their ambulance calls through the 911 center the opinion is they should be allowed to address the issues while on duty at other county departments.

It was announced the Electronic Recycling Event is March 28

Kerner made a motion to go into closed session at 8:03 pm. Warfel seconded the motion. The motion passed on a roll call vote with Bollman, Leffler, Fehrenbacher, Hall, Heltsley, Kerner, Michl, Warfel, Hickox, Pickens, Swick and Weddell voting yes. The board came out of closed session at 8:35 p.m.

After approving claims, the board voted to adjourn. The next county board meeting convenes at 7 p.m. on April 9 in the County Building.