There was a day when I shook Gov. Rod Blagojevich’s hand.

Before you throw a brick through my front window or slit my tires, let me explain it occurred in 2007 the day it was announced Mattoon had won the FutureGen sweepstakes. I worked for the Mattoon newspaper back then and offered my hand to the Governor shortly after he had made an inspiring speech about how that coal-to-natural-gas project would change the economic landscape of Downstate Illinois.

His speech drew applause from most everyone, including Republicans, gathered in the former Time Theater for the announcement that day. Mattoon was giddy as an Irishman on St. Patrick’s Day, and Blagojevich was embraced like a newfound drinking buddy picking up the tab for each round.

In a couple of years, FutureGen was dead before even arriving, nixed by both the George W. Bush and Barack Obama administrations for spiraling costs – in four years the estimated price tag jumped from $800 million to $2 billion -- and energy politics (Strange how some politicians responsible for killing FutureGen don’t mind today government projects jumping up billions of dollars from the initial estimate). FutureGen’s demise all went down as Governor Good Hair was impeached, convicted and fitted for prison clothing.

A couple of weeks ago, Blagojevich was freed from federal prison thanks to clemency granted by President Donald Trump, who claimed the ex-governor had suffered enough and was treated unfairly.

Illinois Politicians from both parties slammed Trump’s decision. Hate for Blagojevich is a unifying factor in this state whether under the Capitol dome or in small-town coffee shops. It was strange how U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, who was a strong voice for the impeachment effort against Trump, offered less bile and hinted at some sympathy for the disgraced governor. Durbin was not alone but Rod’s supporters were a miniscule minority on the clemency debate.

Now out of prison after eight years, Blagojevich is retrying his case with those charming attributes from his days in Springfield: a big mouth and total disregard for the truth. There was a bizarre cartoon wackiness to a press conference after Blagojevich’s return to Chicago. The former convict talked about being a political prisoner and hounded by federal prosecutors without proper evidence. And he talked of conspiracy theories against him. Worse yet, his hair turned white during his time in prison even though his hairstyle still looks “marvelous.”

Wiretaps captured the governor plotting schemes that eventually resulted in conviction on several counts and a 14-year sentence. Even when the impeachment vote was recorded in the General Assembly the only lawmaker voting for the governor was his sister-in-law.

Many recent news reports from outside Illinois only refer to Blagojevich trying to sell the U.S. Senate seat vacated by Obama when he became President. But that was just one of his many crimes.

Consider that Blagojevich and his minions were first-class shakedown artists. Their blunt message was you must pay up to get help or taxpayer dollars. One of their victims was a state children’s hospital offered millions in Medicaid funds if a donation was sent to the governor. The schemes brought new meaning to shameless corruption even for Illinois that has sent three other governors to prison over the last 50 years, including Blagojevich’s predecessor George Ryan.

Pat Quinn, who was Lt. Governor with Blagojevich, noted the hypocrisy of the ex-governor receiving clemency with years remaining on his sentence. Quinn told the Chicago Tribune that when he assumed the office of governor in 2009 after Blagojevich’s impeachment, there was a 2,838-petition backlog created under Blagojevich’s administration, the largest in the nation at the time. Some of the untouched requests dated back to January 2003, the month Blagojevich first took office, Quinn said. During his time in office, Blagojevich granted 72 requests for clemency out of more than 1,000 requests considered.

Many of the untouched petitions were not from hardened criminals refusing to recognize the impact of their crimes. Some were seeking pardons for low-level crimes such as misdemeanor battery or felony retail theft to erase from their record, so they had a better chance for improving their lives, the Tribune reported. Many in Illinois find it unfair that Blagojevich ignored those in need as governor and later used his influence, and his wife’s many television appearances, to gain early release from prison. Apparently, the most recognizable face of government corruption for Illinois hit the right buttons with President Trump to gain a ticket out of jail.

Blagojevich vows he will now help people victimized by the criminal justice system. Many doubt his sincerity. Others hope he will at least pitch in to seek some public redemption.

I guess things could be worse; he could have announced his campaign for a state office.

If he does, I’ll avoid covering any of his campaign appearances like the plague. I don’t want to risk being hit by a stray bolt of lightning.