Newton City Council will consider votes on utility rates and pay for city employees during a meeting starting at 6 p.m., Tuesday, March 17, in Newton City Hall, located at 108 N. Van Buren.

The agenda includes possible action on revenue neutral rate shifts, which will not cause an increase on the utility bill, based on the agenda document. The council will also amend the electric rate and incentive on rates. A motion is also on the agenda for acting on the City Electric Department revised 5-year plan.

Employee pay actions on the agenda cover city department heads, part-time city employees and part-time city police employees. Different agenda items propose wage or hourly pay increases for the each of the above employee categories.

The tentative agenda also includes consideration of action on Dues and Donation distribution of funds, and the solid waste hauling franchise.

Council members also expected to act on settling a customer’s utility bill, and a request for funding training camp expenses for a city police employee. A review of some committee reports is expected. Council members and the Mayor will have time for comments. Any member of the public can sign up prior to the meeting for making comments to the council members.

The council will meet in closed session on a variety of subjects later during the session.