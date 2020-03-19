(NEWTON, Illinois -- March 18, 2020) Due to new CDC guidelines regarding public gatherings during the COVID-19 outbreak, the Eagle for Life Foundation Advisory Committee has decided to postpone the 2020 Eagle for Life Day of Giving. The committee will reschedule the event once the CDC restrictions are lifted.

“We are disappointed that we won’t be having our Day of Giving in March, but we hope that many members of our community will be able to join us to support the Jasper County Community Unit 1 School District later this year,” commented June Bierman, member of the Eagle for Life Foundation Fund Advisory Committee.

The Eagle for Life School Improvement Fund is a fund of Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation and does not have a separate corporate existence. Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt organization. All gifts are tax-deductible to the full extent allowable by law. For more information, contact Amanda Lessley, President/CEO of Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation, at 217.342.5409 or amanda@enrichingourcommunity.org.