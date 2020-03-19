LOUISVILLE…State Rep. Darren Bailey (R-Xenia) announced this morning at an online web page has been established to help keep residents up-to-date on the issues surrounding the current coronavirus (COVID-19) situation. The direct link is https://ilcovid19info.com/.

“With updates coming in hourly on the number of cases in Illinois and the various topics of concern, we are trying to provide a one-stop location on line where people can find information on resources they need to know for themselves and their family,” said Rep. Bailey. “If you cannot find the particular information you need, please continue to contact me at my district office phone 618-655-4109 or at my online office at repbailey.com.”