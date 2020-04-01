Jasper County States Attorney

I hope that everyone in Jasper County is doing well during these unique and truly unprecedented times. The Jasper County State’s Attorney’s office continues to focus on mindful prosecution and safety of our citizens. To that end, we continue to investigate crime and now are diligently working with the Jasper County Health Department and local law enforcement to monitor compliance with COVID-19 safety precautions.

On March 25, 2020, a joint investigation by the Jasper County Health Department and the Jasper County State’s Attorney’s office began to address concerns that a non-Jasper County resident had entered Jasper County and violated medical advice to self-isolate. That investigation concluded that an individual that does not reside in Jasper County has presented to a medical professional in his/her home county on March 22, 2020, and was exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 and told that he/she should self-isolate until April 5, 2020. That individual was not tested for COVID-19 but was still ordered to self-isolate as a continued precaution against the potential spread of COVID19. On March 25, 2020, that individual entered into a Jasper County business and was clearly not self-isolating. On March 27, 2020, after the conclusion of the investigation, charges were filed for Reckless Conduct, a Class A Misdemeanor. The charges allege that the individual ignored medical advice to self-isolate and therefore showed a willful and wanton disregard for the safety of others. The healthcare provider that handled the care for the individual has been contacted and the local law enforcement in the individual’s county of residence have been given the investigative files. Prosecution for the allegations that occur in Jasper County will be handled the Jasper County State’s Attorney’s office.

Statements made herein are based upon probably cause. All individuals are presumed innocent until proved guilty in a court of law.

I am not releasing this information in order to cause panic, which is why names and locations have been excluded, however I want Jasper County residents to know that public health is something I take very seriously and blatant acts of disregard for others safety will not be tolerated. Stay safe, stay healthy, wash your hands, and lets all continue to pray and care for each other.

Chad M. Miller

Jasper County States Attorney