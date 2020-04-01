As Illinois residents hope for the lifting of a stay at home order and a return to normal, here are some sobering facts to consider on the spread of coronavirus in the state

The number of people testing positive with the deadly disease tripled in six days last week to 4,596 on Sunday, based on 27,762 tests conducted in Illinois Department of Public Health, commercial and hospital labs across the state. The number of deaths on the week rose to 65, including the first infant death reported in the state.

Cases have been reported in 47 Illinois counties, based on the latest figures released Sunday by the IDPH. Every region of the state has cases. The nearest counties to Jasper with infections at last report were neighboring Cumberland County and Fayette County a county away to the west.

As of Monday, COVID-19 cases and deaths had not leveled off in Illinois. That brings into question whether schools, thousands of businesses and services, government agencies, churches and entertainment venues will reopen next week, based on tentative dates reported last week.

Medical experts with the Center of Disease Control are still trying to convince skeptical Americans on the seriousness of this pandemic that has spread across the globe in recent weeks. One simple fact sticks out: COVID-19 is 10 times more lethal than seasonal flu strains.

Until the stay at home and closure orders are rescinded, all people of all ages should practice social distancing or staying at least six feet apart from others in public. Cleaning hands, disinfecting bathroom and kitchen counters and other regularly touched surfaces, and sneezing or coughing into a tissue or your arm, all can check the spread of the disease. And most important, if you are sick stay home from work or going out for groceries or other supplies.

There are ways to help others during this health crisis. Two ways are sewing face masks for hospitals (see related story) or helping with food or medicine pickups for elderly neighbors or those in need – using precautions to not infect them, of course.

With warmer weather arriving this month, getting outside is great for exercise and unwinding from the at-home requirement. But practice social distancing.