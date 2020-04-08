Jasper County HCE is accepting applications for their annual scholarship. A $500

scholarship will be awarded to a senior from Newton Community High School based on

the highest GPA (Grade Point Average). The guidelines are as follows: students with a

mother as an HCE member, in good standing, will receive first consideration. In the

event no applicant meets this criteria, applicants attending NCHS with a grandmother as

an HCE member will be considered for this award.

Scholarship applications are available at the NCHS Guidance Office or the Jasper

County U ofI Extension Office in the Sunrise Center, Newton, IL. Application deadline

is April 13,2020.

The winner will be announced at the Jasper County HCE Annual Meeting on Monday,

April 27, 2020. The award will be presented at the NCHS Awards Night.

Any questions may be directed to Judy Millsap (618-455-3584) or Sarah Clayton (618-

783-2521).