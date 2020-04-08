Jasper County HCE is accepting applications for their annual scholarship. A $500
scholarship will be awarded to a senior from Newton Community High School based on
the highest GPA (Grade Point Average). The guidelines are as follows: students with a
mother as an HCE member, in good standing, will receive first consideration. In the
event no applicant meets this criteria, applicants attending NCHS with a grandmother as
an HCE member will be considered for this award.
Scholarship applications are available at the NCHS Guidance Office or the Jasper
County U ofI Extension Office in the Sunrise Center, Newton, IL. Application deadline
is April 13,2020.
The winner will be announced at the Jasper County HCE Annual Meeting on Monday,
April 27, 2020. The award will be presented at the NCHS Awards Night.
Any questions may be directed to Judy Millsap (618-455-3584) or Sarah Clayton (618-
783-2521).