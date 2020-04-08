The Jasper County Soil & Water Conservation District has awarded two scholarships this year. A $1500.00 scholarship was awarded to Nathan Meinhart, son of Steve & Dawn Meinhart. Nathan is currently enrolled at Southern Illinois University Carbondale with a major in Forestry and a minor in Ag Business. A $1500.00 scholarship was awarded to Miranda Ochs, daughter of Jeff and Lisa Ochs. Miranda will graduate this May from Newton Community High School and plans to attend Lakeland College to study Agriculture.

The applicants must be Newton Community High School graduates and be entering or enrolled in a natural resource/conservation area, environmental science, biology or an agricultural related major.

The District would like to thank all of the graduates that applied. To learn more about what we offer visit us at www.jaspercountyswcd.com