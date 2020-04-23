Change is difficult. We do not like it or welcome it, especially if it is abruptly given to us on a very tarnished platter, with a huge amount on the bill; not to mention somehow we have lost our wallet to pay for it. This is how many of us feel and are left wandering around in the stages of grief and loss stages to cope with what has hit us like a load of bricks. The Holmes Stress Point Scale is used by mental health providers to calculate given stressors individuals have had over a course of time. These are calculated to measure not only emotional stress, but health risks as well. Death of a spouse,change of jobs, moves, can be found on this scale. If one would look how the COVID health crisis has many determining factors that relate to these factors, thus our stress points are way off the charts.

There are two aspects to this particular piece in the COVID equation. First, how COVID and the newfound stress crisis places on everyone. How do they effectively cope with it? The other looming one, is how it marks new territory on those who suffered with factors already. Which can have far reaching repercussions in the entire social structure.

Jill Scherer, M.D. of Olney, Illinois gave some concrete suggestions for handling general stress with COVID-19, “Find a way while respecting social distancing, to do something nice for someone else. Practicing mindfulness or meditation can help calm anxious nerves. We know that exercise can be as powerful as antidepressants for anxiety and depression, get out and exercise. Sunshine, when it peaks out of the clouds, can also help with our mood.”

Callie Livingston, MS, LCPC, Life Links Integrated Care Coordinator, gave insight on ways to cope in this storm of the century. She suggested to,“ Keep to a daily routine, preferably

one similar to your daily routine prior to stay at home order. Keeping a healthy sleep schedule-not sleeping too much or too little. Make healthy eating a priority. What we put into our bodies has a direct impact on how we feel physically and emotionally. Exercise, even if you do not feel like it. Taking even a short walk can improve your mood. There are also many free exercise videos available online. Stay connected to others, whether it be a phone call or video chat. Checking in on others can also make you feel good.” She also added some good on-line tools to utilize for healthy lifestyle and mental health such as, our Life Links Facebook has a

plethora of free resources listed. Headspace is a great app that offers guided medication and it is currently free. Many agencies are a part of Call4Calm which is a text line service.”

At times, the prevention and maintenance in this time is not enough, and there is no harm in seeking help. Life Links is in the Richland County area, but also in Effingham and northern counties of Illinois as well, they can assist in finding other helping professionals to refer to if needed, as can any resource professional. Livingston aided in giving this pertinent information, “ If someone is continually struggling to cope with their mental health, that individual should seek counseling. Our consumers are able to check in as often as they need to to ensure their mental health needs are being met. LifeLinks, along with many other counseling agencies, are offering phone and video sessions. LifeLinks also has a crisis line available 24/7 at 1-866-564-2400. There are also several other line including the National Suicide Prevention Hotline and the Illinois Warm Line.”

Livingston shared as well good total overall suggestions with the virus for mental health as such, “Finding a balance with this outbreak can be a challenge. When it

comes to social media and the news, it is certainly important to stay informed, but if someone notices it is creating increased anxiety, it is best to set a personal limit on the amount of time you will spend watching the news or reading articles. There is no reason to think that being at home and having to social distance won't bring you down. It is okay to allow yourself to feel sad at times. However, obsessing and panicking about our situation is not healthy and can increase anxiety and depression more. It is best to find coping skills that work for you during this time. This is a great time to reconnect with friends or family. You can also challenge yourself to step outside your comfort zone and try a new hobby or activity to help manage moods. Focus on things you can control. The unknown can be scary, so focus on what you CAN do.”

Alesha Allen, therapist at Lawrence County Health Department shared her thoughts as well in regards to the recent COVID health crisis and how the shelter in place has caused a greater stress on the general public. “The pandemic our nation is facing is scary and unprecedented. No one knows when the pandemic is going to end or when the stay at home order will begin to ease. In addition to the uncertainty of when the pandemic will end, there are fears of contracting the illness, loved ones becoming ill, or worse, dying. The CDC tells us that 1 in 5 adults suffer from mental illness. 1 in 5 children, either currently or at some point during their life, have had a seriously debilitating mental illness, and 1 in 25 Americans lives with a serious mental illness, such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, or major depression. With this knowledge, we know that now more than ever, people will need to reach out for help. The therapists at Lawrence County Health Department (LCHD) recognize these fears and concerns and are equipped to help people handle these feelings in a healthy manner. Nothing about this pandemic is normal.

Allen went on to share, as mental health providers, we are seeing an increase in the need for our services. Please reach out if you would like someone to talk to. This is what we are here for. Listed below are triggers that bring unwelcome feelings to individuals and how we recommend handling the situation:

• News outlets serve as an important function to keep everyone informed as to what is happening locally, nationally, and globally. Unfortunately, the constant news stream can exacerbate fears and increase anxiety. Our Recommendation: Turn the TV off for a while. We recommend limiting your intake of daily news to no more than 30 minutes per day.

• We have been told to shelter in place and stay 6 feet away from others. As humans, we are social beings and we rely on social interactions to meet our basic needs. By being socially distant, many have lost their support system and are feeling isolated. Our Recommendation: Use cell phones to call people, use FaceTime, Zoom, and other methods of technology to reach out to family and friends. Schedule a recurring meeting on your device so you stay in the habit of talking to your friends and family. When talking to them, don’t just talk about COVID-19 updates.

Other recommendations to handle anxiety and uncertainty:

• Get outside. We have been fortunate that we have had a lot of sunny days during this time. Use the outside to help keep yourself grounded. Be aware of your senses when outside. Notice and feel the sun on your skin. Feel the wind on your face. Take your shoes off and feel the grass under your feet. Notice the smells outside as well. Be intentional with this at least daily. This can also be used as a great coping skill if you find yourself feeling overwhelmed, scared, anxious, sad, etc.

• Exercise and eat. Gyms are closed and we cannot work out with our friends but there are still ways to get exercise in. Simply going for a walk is one of those ways. This helps keep our body and mind well. Also be sure to eat. Eat meals like you would be if your life was still “normal”. Disruptions in routines can cause people to skip meals and enter bad routines and eating may get overlooked. Our bodies need food/energy to ensure it well. If you are in need of food please reach out to local agencies or food banks for assistance.

Allen went on to share a very crucial comment for those who already have a mental health diagnosis, ways to continue treatment:

Those who have mental health diagnosis or were already receiving mental health services are more vulnerable during this time. We do not want any of these individuals to “fall through the cracks.” It is important that if you were receiving services prior to Covid-19, you continue to follow up with your mental health provider and follow their recommendations, as well as remain in touch with them.

Any individuals who are involved with our agency, Lawrence County Health Department-Behavioral Health (LCHD-BH), are now receiving their therapy over the telephone or via video calls. Most agencies are providing similar services to meet clients’ needs and ensure everyone’s safety. The therapists at LCHD-BH are working closely with our Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner to ensure our clients, who need medications, have an adequate amount of refills and will not go without medications during this time. If you feel like you might need medications to help cope, please reach out to LCHD-BH for services.

Any client that is disconnected with their Mental Health provider, should reach out to resume services. Another resource always available that we offer is the 24/7 crisis line. LCHD-BH provides crisis phone services to Lawrence, Richland, Crawford and Clay Counties. If you or a loved one is experiencing a mental health crisis please call our crisis line anytime at (618) 943-5766. The State of Illinois has also recently launched the Call4Calm text line for any individuals experiencing stress from the Covid-19 pandemic. (This information can be found on LCHD Website & Facebook page).

Additional suggestions for those who have a mental health diagnosis during would be:

- Ensure you are taking your medications and be diligent to pay attention to refills. Some providers are not seeing clients like normal, call and find out how to get refills.

- Reach out if you are experiencing any side effects or increased negative symptoms. This extra stress could cause you to need a medication change, your provider will not know this unless you let them know.

- Keep a daily routine. Try to go to bed around the same time, eat, take medications and plan daily things around the same time each day to keep yourself regulated.

- Use any coping skills you know work for you. Keep grounded. Listen to music, draw, write, watch TV. Have your mental health provider help you come up with new ones if you feel you need more.

- Most importantly contact someone if you are in crisis. Call the listed crisis line above, 911, or go to your local ER if you are feeling suicidal during these times.

We are all in this pandemic together and everyone is experiencing effects from it. Do not feel like something is wrong if you are finding this time trying or difficult. No one is exempt from the effects, and there are people to help. We know that those with mental illness are all around us or could even be us. It is expected that the situation we are currently in only makes it more difficult. Be aware of yourself as well as those around you. We cannot predict how long this will last, but we must ensure we all do our part to get through it the very best we can. ( Lawrence County Health Department does see those outside of their county for behavioral health please note.)

For those who have had issues with self-medicating, and or substance- alcohol abuse there are some excellent on-line resources. AA has on-line meetings and chat groups, at aa-inter group.org, Al-anon has al-anon.org, another good source is in the rooms.com and smartrecovery.org. These are excellent ways to stay accountable in this difficult time, as well as staying in close contact with sponsors.

Additional contacts are SAMSHSA Disaster and distress support line at l-800-985-5990. The call4calm state hotline was developed for text at 552020 and hablar in Spanish as well.

By doing something, somehow each day to develop serenity, there is the hope for seeking that inner soul of peace. Being for oneself as in, “physician heal thyself’, to heal mind, body and soul ...is the ability to know that “the Doctor is in”, as in Lucy and the well known Peanuts cartoon.

The memo is out, we got this folks, we are all in this together. When the tidal wave hits, with

that sucker punch undercurrent that pulls you down...there is help just a phone call away to be that life preserver to make sure you make it through the storm.