I am very concerned that many people are expecting a one-size-fits-all solution to our current situation. Many people are screaming for a mandated vaccine.

I share the following as someone who has worked inside the health and wellness industry for several years from both the allopathic and holistic side.

Humans are dynamic psychological and biological beings. We are uniquely complex, from person-to-person. Our hormones alone have a lot to do with the functionality of our physiology and how we feel at the mental and emotional levels of our being.

Psychology Today reported, “Decades of biological and psychological research have found that certain hormones are associated with specific traits and behaviors, but in reality, the human endocrine system is so complex that the same chemical may behave radically differently from person to person.”

Aside from hormones, we have myriad other nuances within our human design, and this makes it very challenging to find a one-size-fits-all solution for every human.

For instance, I have friends who are cancer survivors who attribute their survival to chemotherapy.

I have many other friends who are cancer survivors who were withering away on chemotherapy, and thus chose to stop the treatment to seek alternative therapies. These friends discovered holistic medicine, which used nutrition and other natural treatments to support the body’s built-in ability to fight off illness. These treatments were also successful.

The same can be observed with pharmaceutical drugs. For instance, one form of birth control may work well for Woman A, but Woman B has a totally different level of naturally occurring hormones, and when she takes the same pill as Woman A, she has adverse psychological effects.

Doctors rarely assess the individual’s hormone levels before prescribing them birth control. One of the reasons for this is cost. I wrote my college thesis on health care cost containment, but I will not bore you with those details right now. I will say that the up-front cost of precise testing could prevent exorbitant future health care costs which can result from the adverse effects of one-size-fits-all care plans and prescriptions.

For now, let’s bring this conversation around to our current situation. Some people are screaming for a vaccine, others are screaming, “I do not consent.”

My friends in Africa have been reaching out to me lately saying that they are sick and tired of being the test rats for vaccines because they have experienced and witnessed vaccine injuries – which are grossly underreported.

In 2017, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published the following:

“Vaccines, like other pharmaceutical products, undergo extensive testing and review for safety, immunogenicity, and efficacy in trials with animals and humans before they are licensed in the United States. Because these trials generally include a placebo control or comparison group, it is possible to ascertain which local or systemic reactions were actually caused by the vaccine.”

“However, prelicensure trials are relatively small— usually limited to a few thousand subjects— and generally last no longer than a few years. In addition, they may be conducted in populations less demographically, racially, and ethnically diverse than those in which the vaccine is ultimately used. Prelicensure trials usually do not have the ability to detect rare Adverse Events or an Adverse Event with delayed onset. The continuous monitoring of vaccine safety in the general population after licensure is needed to identify and evaluate risk for such Adverse Events after vaccination.”

Take from this what you will, but I hope that we can consider the potential harm of forcing everyone to receive an injection about which we will know very little.

Do not fear: your natural human design was built for survival. By giving your body and mind what it needs to be balanced, you are empowering yourself to withstand the conditions of life on planet Earth.

Eat well, move playfully, laugh often.

If you choose to vaccinate, that is up to you, but I hope we can honor everyone else’s freedom of choice as well.