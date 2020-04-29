In light of the IHSA message from last week, which canceled all spring state tournaments and suspended summer contact, Newton Community High School is joining with schools from the LIttle Illini Conference in canceling all spring sports activities for this year. The statement from the conference is below.

An announcement including information such as uniform collection, etc. will come from the high school along with other end-of-the-year information for all students. We continue to express our greatest hopes for the safety and health of all of our students and their families.

"The Little Illini Conference has cancelled all Spring sports for the 2020 spring season. The IHSA announced the cancelation of all IHSA State series tournaments and activities on Tuesday. This comes in conjunction with the announcement by Governor Pritzker and the Illinois State Board of Education that all Illinois high schools will complete the 2019-20 school term from home via e-learning."

Craig Carr

Athletic Director / Academic Adviser

Newton Community High School