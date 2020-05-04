Greetings!

Great News! The Cardinals are undefeated so far this season and the Cubs have not won a game! 😊

I may have taken the “Polar Plunge” by the time you read this article. I really did not want to do this at all, but I thought I needed a distraction and perhaps a lot of us need a distraction right now. There are a lot of reasons to be sad, but we must choose to not let those sad things bring us down. Bow your neck. Be strong.

Most of us are doing a great job mowing, trimming, landscaping, etc. However, we have a few that are not. Please have pride in your property by sprucing up weekly. If you have not got the time or health to do so, someone in your neighborhood does. Please reach out to them. Maintaining your property is an important part of owning a house.

When we have the opportunity to purchase a product or service, please try and make that purchase locally. We have several essential and non-essential businesses that are struggling. Our patronage will make a difference.

Catch the Spirit! Live the Dream!

Mark Bolander, Mayor

City of Newton