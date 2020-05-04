You don’t have to dial up this week’s Newton City Council meeting, but you might want to mask up.

The council will meet at 6 p.m., Tuesday, May 5, in the Newton City Hall Police Garage instead of the regular council chambers. The council decided not to proceed with plans for offering a Zoom connection for the meeting to conform with social distancing for safety against coronavirus. A public hearing on grant money originally scheduled before the council meeting has been postponed until a later date.

Spacing in the garage will allow for proper social distancing for council members and the public. Face masks or coverings will be the responsibility of attendees. The meeting includes a session for public comments. A closed hearing is scheduled near the end of the meeting for discussion of litigation and land purchase matters. Two purchase orders are also on the agenda for Tuesday.

This is the second time the council has met in the garage area to conform to COVID-19 safety measures.