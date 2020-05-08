Illinois State Representative Darren Bailey has had to answer some tough questions about his legal fight against Governor Pritzker’s stay-at-home order.

Clay County Circuit Court Judge Michael McHaney ruled in Bailey’s favor on April 27.

"Judge McHaney stated that the governor is shredding our Constitution," Bailey said.

Pritzker has accused Bailey of ignoring the medical threat of the virus. Bailey says that his actions are in accordance with the Illinois Pandemic Influenza Emergency Response Plan (IERP), which was recently updated by Pritzker on March 2, 2020. Page 67 of the plan provides:

"Quarantine (a period of isolation to prevent disease spread) is not effective in controlling multiple influenza outbreaks in large, immunologically naïve populations, because the disease spreads too rapidly to identify and to control chains of transmission. Even if quarantine were somewhat effective in controlling influenza in large populations, it would not be feasible to implement and enforce with available resources, and would damage the economy by reducing the workforce. Most people will voluntarily quarantine themselves in their home."

Since the ruling, Bailey’s character has been under fire in numerous media outlets throughout the state.

Illinois residents, who are worried and confused by the conflicting government responses to the COVID-19 crisis, were promised this article as an opportunity to receive direct answers from Bailey himself. For clarity, the next portion of the interview is presented in Q & A format (initials AB indicate author Amanda Blain’s prompts and initials DB indicate Rep. Darren Bailey responses).

AB: Many residents are concerned that your actions are sending the message to people that there is no need to stay home to protect the health of vulnerable persons right now. What do you say to this?

DB: My own parents choose to stay home. If you are concerned for your health, by all means, stay in, much like you would during flu season.

I am equally concerned about the hundreds of calls I get each week regarding unemployment claims they still cannot access. The governor’s models proved inaccurate at the cost of destroying our economy. County health departments are by law in charge of the welfare of each county, not the governor.

AB: A southern Illinois woman was recently reported to have visited local businesses after testing positive for COVID. What do you say to people linking your example to actions such as this?

DB: That was very irresponsible. If the law would have been followed, then the county health department would have quarantined and by law, the accused would have had due process in front of a judge within 48 hours. Anyone could have broken the quarantine with or without my actions.

My actions are to prove the governor's actions illegal and unconstitutional.

AB: What advice do you offer to people about being smart and careful in these times?

DB: Use common sense, be respectful and responsible, but by all means always be willing to challenge the system when our constitutional rights are at stake.

AB: Do you feel the economy tanking is causing more harm than COVID itself? If so, how?

DB: I do. I deal with the calls each week of desperate families who still cannot get through to IDES and business owners that will not be able to reopen.

A responsible General Assembly would do what should have been done for years: spend within our means. We are going to have to downsize government, focus on future pension reform, and pick out priorities for the state.

Our hospitals are going broke. People are running across state lines for their surgeries.

AB: Some people who agree with your stance on fighting for constitutional rights may question whether now - amid the COVID crisis - was the appropriate time to make this shift. What do you say to this?

DB: Absolutely, it is this very shroud that allows for our constitutional rights to be trampled on. The county health department is by Illinois law responsible for handling how each county operates in a crisis and they do this by adhering to their own Illinois Pandemic Influenza Preparedness and Response Plan that can be downloaded on The Illinois Department of Public Health website.

AB: Can you explain how your actions were in the interest of the whole?

DB: This country is governed by a supreme document called the Constitution. In this document, it says things like; Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of the speech, or of the press; or the right of the people to peaceably assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.

I believe this and am frustrated that a simple farmer from Southern Illinois had to raise the question. This is the biggest lesson about this situation, that one person raising a concern on behalf of a people can challenge the illegal and unconstitutional acts of an elected leader. We dealt with this before about 250 years ago.

This lawsuit is a tool for educating people and returning constitutional rights back to the people, and for stripping the governor of these edicts he’s making.

My hope for the people I represent, my family, and the people of the entire state is that they will never take freedom for granted. Always ask the questions, and always follow-up with your concern.