Newton (May 19, 2020) – On Monday, April 13, The Peoples State Bank Directors and Officers came together for the Annual Stockholder Meeting. As COVID-19 persists across the country, a limited group was on hand while President Stacy Moore reviewed the bank’s operations throughout 2019 and discussed expected progress in 2020. During the meeting, Directors Mark Dougherty, Brett Lessley and Ed Webb were reappointed to their positions for another three-year term. They have been board members for 34 years, three years, and 19 years, respectively.

Tony Arndt retired from the Board, reflecting on his 35 years as a board member. Tony was the third generation in his family to serve as a Director at Peoples State Bank, following his father, W. P. Arndt and his grandfather, George Arndt, serving a timeframe that spanned almost 100 consecutive years.

“I have genuinely enjoyed my tenure as a board member,” he said. “I have confidence that the Peoples State Bank will continue to serve each of our communities with excellent service and thus continue our growth.”

When Tony joined the Board of Directors, Peoples State Bank consisted of two locations, both in Newton – the Main Bank and Drive Up – and totaled just $72 million in assets. He brought a memento of a March 1985 meeting, the bank’s Statement of Condition, remarking that the years and the more than 2,000 meetings have gone quickly.

“Tony made tremendous contributions to the bank over the years with his time and counsel to management. He has been a tireless supporter of the Newton community and in particular, The Peoples State Bank,” said Mr. Moore. “He was a great director and will truly be missed.”

With Tony’s departure, the Nominating Committee proposed Tamara Phillips to fill the vacancy on the Board of Directors. Tami is the General Manager at Norris Electric Cooperative in Newton, IL., where she began her career in 1982 and has had several positions within the organization. Tami is a life-long resident of Newton and has been active in the Newton community for several years. She has contributed her time and expertise to the Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation, 100 Women Who Care, Jasper County CEO and many others. Those interests paired with her abilities to address the needs of co-op members while recognizing the diversity, perspectives and impact of all involved create the strong personality desired in a Director. She joins Mark Dougherty, P.B. Finley, Tony Griffith, Board Chairman Greg Ikemire, Brett Lessley, Stacy Moore and Ed Webb.

“Tami brings a wealth of leadership experience from her years at Norris,” Moore said. “We’re all eager to welcome her to the board and I know she will quickly become an integral part of our organization.”

The Peoples State Bank has been proudly serving the public consistently since 1875. A community-owned bank, Peoples State Bank serves Jasper, Lawrence, Marion, Fayette and Bond Counties in Illinois. With eight branches and the latest in mobile and online banking, Peoples State Bank is a perfect combination of banking expertise and community spirit.