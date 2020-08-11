"Do you remember that day when we were kids and the monkey came to town?" I asked Patrick as we talked on the phone. Like me, he grew up in Clay City during the 1970s and early ‘80s. It was a small town and surprising things rarely happened. I guess that is why more than 40 years later, on a late summer evening, sitting outside, underneath the stars, I suddenly remembered the monkey.

"Are you crazy?" Patrick said. "No, I do not remember any monkey. What are you talking about?"

I was probably five or six years old, I told him. A man set up his stand by the old bank and the little monkey did tricks. "You know," I told Patrick, "a monkey grinder."

"No way," Patrick said. "That never happened."

"Yes, it did," I said. "We even have a picture of it in a family photo album." My mother meticulously archived our lives in albums, each photograph captioned on the back. I must have flipped through those albums at least a hundred times, mesmerized by seeing my life, seeing myself, looking back at me in snapshots. I even wondered if I remembered events or just the pictures of them.

"And speaking of monkeys and Clay City," I said, "I just had a flash. I think my cousins had a pet monkey. You know, Ethel Maude and her sisters, Barb and Violet."

"Noooo," he said, with a long drawl on the vowel and laughing, "I don’t know anything about that. But somebody did bury a monkey in the Clay City cemetery."

"What?" I said. "What kind of monkey?"

"I don’t know any details," Patrick said. "I just remember your cousin Dedra telling us about it."

I picked up my phone, typed "Dedra" and "Patrick" into the texting app and sent a group message asking Dedra if she remembered the monkey on Main Street and if she could confirm any details about the interred simian. She had no memory of the dancing monkey, but the cemetery story was real; someone’s pet monkey had its own headstone.

"See!" Patrick said. I couldn’t see him on the other end of the phone, but I knew he was smiling, claiming victory. "If Dedra doesn’t remember it, it didn’t happen."

Later I asked my mom, and she waffled. "Maybe," she said. "Now that you mention it, I might remember it."

I asked Mom to look for the picture in our albums. I was sure it happened and that we had a snapshot to prove it, but I started to doubt myself.

I texted my friends Glen and Mary with my latest Clay City stories about the phantom monkey grinder, my cousins’ pet monkey and the beloved, buried monkey.

"There’s a whole lot of monkey business in Clay City," Glen replied.

"You mean an organ grinder," Mary said.

Oh, my. I mixed up the words and made it sound like a stranger had come to town to make monkey sausages on Main Street! If I couldn’t even recall that you grind the organ and not the primate, maybe I had the whole thing upside down.

I can be forgetful. Sometimes I purposefully put things out of my mind. Other times things just slip, maybe because my life --like my head-- is full. I often say it’s all I can do to get through the next 24 hours. That prevents me from planning for the future sometimes, but it also stops me from ruminating on the past. Add to that the brain fog that many of us are experiencing during the pandemic, and it’s no wonder I had monkeys prancing in my mind.

My mother didn’t send me one single picture of the monkey on Clay City’s Main Street. No, she sent me three of a mustachioed man wearing a straw hat and holding a little monkey in a red cap, sleeveless cape and striped pants.

"Who is that woman with the pink scarf on her head and cats-eye glasses?" I asked my mom as I zoomed in on the townspeople in the pictures. "She looks like you." Turns out I was right about the monkey that visited Clay City, but other memories were still rusty. "And in the second picture, isn’t that the family who lived across from the grade school? One of their girls was named Paula, I think. And that girl with the short brown hair sure looks like Matt Payne’s sister, doesn’t she?..."