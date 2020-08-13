Recently FBN has discussed the importance of witnessing emotions for psychological and physiological health. Let us dive deeper into this matter now.

Barbara Brennan was a NASA physicist who, later in her professional life, became a counselor and healer. Brennan collaborated with scientists throughout the world, including psychologists and medical professionals. Together, they verified that emotional instability and distress have an undeniable impact on physical health.

Further, Brennan and cohorts found that the majority of emotional instability and distress which we feel as adults actually originated from an "original wound."

The original wound indicates the exact time and event from which specific emotional instability or distress originated. In other words, the original wound marks the time in one’s life when a particular emotional stress was first felt.

For example, the six-year-old child who gets bullied by other children because he wears dirty clothes to school grows into an adult who fears social situations. For him, social situations always induce anxiety and fear of others’ judgment – all because of the original wound of being bullied and feeling unaccepted when he was a child.

Another example is the six-year-old girl who was subject to inappropriate sexual language and sexual touching when she was left with the elder men in her family. As she grows into a sexually active adult, the now grown child feels overwhelming anger and disgust when her husband touches her intimately. She is puzzled by these uncontrollable feelings. Through counseling she discovers that her feelings originated during childhood - when she was being sexually abused by adult men. These feelings hid inside her as she grew older, but later the emotions boiled to the surface when the conditions in her adult life (being touched by a man she loves and trust) remind her of the childhood abuse she experienced (being inappropriately touched by men she loved and trusted).

No human being is immune to experiencing some degree of emotional instability and distress.

Every human has experienced numerous original wounds in their lives, and these wounds have dictated the personalities we developed to feel safe, accepted, and loved in the world.

Conflict in our relationships and communities arise when people live in ignorance of their original wounds.

Conflicts persist throughout our lives when we do not heal our original wounds.

The first step in healing is witnessing (read the previous editions of FBN for more on witnessing).

It is very easy to look at someone else’s behavior and judge and diagnose them. But the most productive – and challenging - thing we can do to become the best version of ourselves is to assess our own behavior, trace our emotions back to their origins, and focus on healing ourselves.

Every human is dynamically different from the next. Some people carry anxiety in their gut and this affects their digestive health. Others carry anxiety in their respiratory system and immune systems and this causes anxiety and allergies.

Because of this natural dynamism, there is no one-size-fits-all solution for healing. However, there is some fundamental education – such as exploring your own original wounds – that can propel you towards inner peace.

It is important to keep in mind that deep emotional healing will not always feel like rainbows. In order to heal instability and distress, we have got to consciously feel those emotions.

Because most people mask or run from uncomfortable emotions, choosing instead to feel and heal these emotions can seem like a roller coaster ride. The good news is that ride does not last forever.

The pain of the original wound gradually dissolves, and we notice ourselves behaving and speaking from a place of inner confidence and deep empathy for the human experience.

In other words, just hang in there and keep exploring the depths of your inner world. Do not give up. Celebrate the heightened awareness and deeper connections which arise in your life as the result of this deep work.

Every new discovery you make about yourself today will lead to new freedom as you apply the lessons of the discovery.

Patience is key.

In the next edition of FBN, we will explore how to heal your original wounds. For now, consider these questions over the next week. Write your thoughts and feelings about them in a journal.

1.When do I feel the most emotional distress?

2.What usually causes me to feel this distress?

3.Why does this situation stress me?

4.How do I respond/react when this situation arises?

5.What activities do I engage in to heal this stress?

6.Do these activities heal the stress, or does the stress always reoccur?

7.Do I blame others for causing me this stress?

8.Is the stress linked to a fear of not being safe or secure?

9.Is the stress linked to a fear of not being good enough or accepted by others?

10.Is the stress linked to a fear of abandonment or separation?

Take time to answer these questions honestly and elaborately in your journal, and we will dive more deeply into healing original wounds soon.

I AM with you.

