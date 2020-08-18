As Jasper County schools deal with the impact of a positive case of coronavirus for an employee, Jasper County as a whole is experiencing an outbreak that has added 31 new cases of the virus since the start of August, based on figures released by Jasper County Health Department on Aug. 17.

The county reached 85 positive cases since the pandemic struck in April. As of this week, 87 people were quarantined due to contact with individuals testing positive for COVID-19. Two Jasper County residents have been hospitalized with the latest spread of the disease. Fortunately, there have been many recoveries and 1,545 out of 1,631 tests for COVID-19 infection have been negative.

Jasper County recorded seven deaths from coronavirus during the spring when a Newton nursing home had more than 40 residents and employees infected. The virus mostly struck elderly people then, but the most recent spread of the disease in the county involves younger people, including six under the age of 20 and 13 in their 20s.

Jasper is not alone in this region of Illinois. Many counties have had extensive outbreaks strike dozens of people in recent weeks. Neighboring Effingham County confirmed 252 positive cases as of Aug. 16.

Jasper County Health Department urges residents to wear a mask, watch your distance from others and wash your hands frequently during day. Consider a test for the virus at the Mid Illinois Quick Care Center in Newton or at hospitals in Fairfield or Salem. Contact the Health Department for more information on the pandemic.