Jasper County Junior High School students are switching to remote learning with some school employees being quarantined due to close contact with a junior high staff employee testing positive for coronavirus.

Only junior high students were moved to full remote learning on Monday, Aug. 17 and will not have in-person education through Tuesday, Aug. 25. Attendance inside the junior high section will resume Aug. 26 unless conditions prevent it, Jasper County Community Unit 1 Superintendent Andy Johnson announced through a letter to school district families on Monday. The school district had adopted a remote learning option for some families not wanting in-person attendance for their children and the possibility of moving back to remote only was a possibility.

Johnson wrote all students are asked to complete the five and a half hours of educational services mandated by Illinois State Board of Education -- in doing so, they should email the teacher, Google Meet with the teacher and work on their assignments to be returned prior to the due dates in which they were assigned.

This situation resulted from a Jasper County Junior High School staff member testing positive for COVID-19 and had been on the campus Tuesday and Wednesday of the first week of school. This has produced quarantines for several staff members working in the junior high or senior high school. Johnson said the infected employee had contact with some school employees and not students.

"We are coordinating our efforts with the Jasper County Health Department to promptly identify and monitor individuals who have had recent contact with the COVID-19 positive individual to prevent further spread within our school and community," Johnson stated in the letter. "The health and safety of JCJH students and staff is our highest priority, and we recognize the uncertainty and concern regarding the evolving coronavirus pandemic. We are following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as the state and local health departments for best practices and procedures to protect everyone’s health."

For any questions or concerns, please contact the school district at 783-8459.

To prevent further spread of the disease, JCJH is taking the following steps:

•Placing in 14-day quarantine staff members and students identified as having prolonged close contact with individuals testing positive COVID-19. Close contacts will also receive a separate notification from the Jasper County Health Department.

•Monitoring of students and staff for signs and symptoms of illness and evaluation of illness reports to identify possible outbreaks. Symptoms of COVID-19 can include fever or chills, coughing, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting and diarrhea. Severe symptoms of COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, confusion, inability to wake or stay awake and bluish lips or face.

•Conducting a deep clean and disinfection of the areas impacted by potential exposure to the COVID-19 virus.

•Placing students and staff who are ill with COVID-like symptoms in a separate supervised area away from others until they can be sent home.

•Removing plush toys and other toys in classrooms that cannot be properly or frequently disinfected.

•Requiring face coverings at schools (except when eating meals, of course) for students and staff plus visitors.

•Sanitizing high-touch surfaces including door handles, stair rails and sink faucets.

•Teaching students not to share personal items, like water bottles, and how to properly wash their hands. Learning to greet each other without touching is another part of the COVID-19 education as well as discouraging students from touching their mouth, eyes or nose. Blocking sneezes and coughs is also important.

•Encouraging parents or guardians to keep a child with known close contact with a COVID-19 case at home. And notify the child’s health care provider, school, day care and the health department.