The City of Newton has built the infrastructure for a 21-lot single-family subdivision known as the FIVE APRILS CROSSING SUBDIVISION. Lots range in size from 0.37 acres to 0.59 acres. It has been built in accordance with the City’s subdivision code and includes concrete streets with curbs and gutters and all underground utilities serving each lot.

A lottery will be conducted on October 6, 2020 at 5:45 p.m. at City Hall, Newton, Illinois, whereat the City will award five lots in FIVE APRILS CROSSING SUBDIVISION to successful eligible participants for the sum of $1.00 per lot.

To be eligible to participate in the lottery and to acquire a lot from the City, the participant must:

1. Agree to cause a single family residential type home to be built upon the lot within 12 months of closing on the lot acquisition.

2. Acknowledge that the purchase will be subject to the "Certificate of Platting and Certificate of Restrictions and Covenants" applicable to the FIVE APRILS CROSSING SUBDIVISION.

3. Agree to comply with all federal and state laws and the Newton City Code.

4. Not less than three days prior to the lottery date, furnish to the Newton City Clerk evidence of participant’s pre-qualification for a construction loan and permanent financing.

5. On being notified of being a successful participant, the successful participant must immediately enter into the Agreement with the City of Newton, Illinois that sets forth the terms, conditions, restrictions and obligations relating to the lot being acquired. A copy of the Agreement can be obtained from the Newton City Clerk.

6. Copies of the Plat and the Covenants and Restrictions pertaining to Five Aprils Crossing Subdivision are available in the Office of the City Clerk.

7. Participants desiring to acquire a lot pursuant to this lottery must attend the above-said meeting in person and choose a lot at that time.

THE CITY RESERVES THE RIGHT TO ACCEPT OR REJECT ANY AND ALL OFFERS TO BE A LOTTERY PARTICIPANT AND TO DETERMINE ELIGIBILITY OF PARTICIPANTS.