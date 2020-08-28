Children of today are screen centered, by the universal babysitter of all time, the master manipulator that can captivate for hours, unless the remote is lost or the power goes out. There is the added now feature of the almighty cell phone , that can captivate even the youngest fingers by its gadgets, not to mention ipads and the almighty gaming industry that has millions addicted to its magical powers alluring all ages in fact. The aged games of old, seemed for many homes to have lost their luster, with the exception of power outages, an act of nature, and of course, for the rare occasion, the parents take the electronic stockpiles away for collateral leverage to gain advantage in the parental maneuvering department. It is then, families scramble to find things for their bored children to do before they are climbing the walls or the parents are in need of at least a mild sedative, they then look deep in the closet for the stash of board games. What has gotten lost in this, is many children have lost the opportunity to actually, play, use their imaginations, creativity, or learn to get along with other children. Albert Einstein once stated this important truth, "Play is the highest form of research."

Children are much now on autopilot, they don’t have to think much, their smartphones do it for them in fact. Years past, there wasn’t a cell phone to call us home for dinner, we wore watches that made us accountable to come home at a certain time, hands washed and sitting at the dinner table. We also knew how to entertain ourselves with little means. In the winter, we built snowmen, sled, threw snowballs, made angels and would not think of staying inside all day watching characters on a TV screen, or pushing buttons making them do so. In the evenings, if nothing else we were playing charades, playing in the shadows of the light, checkers, board games, cards, marbles or singing around the piano was the norm.

Come spring, we were more than happy to be boisterous outside, playing tag, getting things ready for farming or the garden. We might be playing pat-a cake with the younger siblings or playing the old favorite, keep- a- way for hours on end, all of this would be enough to satisfy us. The simple game of jacks and yarn and string that would make the "cats in the cradle," was a passed on tradition from one to another. As always, springtime rain brought forth puddles and mudpies, we knew enough to take our shoes off before venturing in as well.

Summer time we would capture the wind, run with it as the laughter could be heard for miles, as we would play tag, capture the flag, jump wildly playing leapfrog and run to the creek as fast as we could. Kids often would play stick Ball, if there wasn’t a baseball field around, pick up basketball for town kids and there was always, as one family member remembers, the timed favorite of tossing a ball over the barn for those in the country.

As school days came the classics came forth, such as, "Miss Mary Mack," it can be remembered from days of generations ago, it hails from 1888. Its chants are still heard even now as it’s lyrics sound in playgrounds. Tic Tac Toe are drawn on sidewalks, hop scotch, and recess that echoes of "Marco Polo." These aged folklore games go back decades, to remind us of our elders that knew that skipping stones across the pond are as soothing today as they were yesterday to the child in all of us. Just as when we hear, "Ring around the rosie," we can remember when we were just toddlers, we see our little ones, we can know the best things are not always the most expensive ones, but the time spent with those that we cherish doing them together.

May we remember as we begin this new unique season, that our children need us more now than ever, to pass on these traditions and timed old favorites. Let us take that extra time to spend that precious commodity with them, putting our own phones down, making eye contact and actually conversing. Break away from the convenient babysitter of the electronic world and maybe have family game night...get creative, start new traditions and be blessed in new dimensions. Maybe even invite grandparents and extended family sometimes, to bridge gaps...add those electronics to make the miles closer, as in "if you can’t beat them, join them," at least make them work to your advantage in the scope of drawing families and generations closer. Be blessed in the new school year...to one and all.

"A man is getting old when he walks around a puddle instead of though it" - R.C. Ferguson

Thoughts from the Countryside Bench