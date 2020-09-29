A House committee investigating Speaker Michael Madigan’s conduct kicked off its business in earnest Tuesday and almost immediately exposed its strong partisan divisions.

Before taking testimony from a Commonwealth Edison executive, the committee spent nearly an hour arguing over whether House Republican Leader Jim Durkin of Western Springs would be allowed to give an opening statement. Durkin wanted to deliver the statement and also to be allowed to question witnesses.

Rep. Emanuel Welch, D-Hillside, chair of the House Special Investigating Committee II, had said Durkin could not deliver an opening statement because he was one of the Republican lawmakers who signed a petition that forced creation of the committee.

The committee will try and determine if Madigan acted in a manner unbecoming of a state legislator and should be disciplined.

Welch said House rules prohibit a petition signer from also serving on the committee and only committee members can question witnesses. Consequently, since Durkin was not a member of the committee, he was not eligible to make a statement.

Durkin previously said he would show up at the hearing and give his statement anyway. After much back and forth debate by the six members of the committee, an agreement was reached to allow Durkin to deliver an opening statement, but not to question witnesses.

Much of Durkin’s statement repeated information contained in a deferred prosecution agreement between federal prosecutors and Commonwealth Edison. The utility giant agreed to pay a $200 million fine because it said it gave; contracts and jobs to Madigan associates in order to gain favor with the speaker. The utility has pleaded not guilty to a single charge of bribery in connection with the federal investigation.

Durkin said that to refute the admissions made by Come Ed in the agreement a person "would have to believe that Michael Madigan didn’t know what was going on around him."

Durkin said anyone who knows Madigan knows that is extremely unlikely.

Once Durkin was finished, Welch thanked him and said he looks forward to Durkin returning in the future and testifying under oath. Welch has suggested Durkin be called as a witness because he helped pass legislation that was beneficial to Commonwealth Edison. The legislation is mentioned in the deferred prosecution agreement.

At press time, the committee was still questioning David Glockner, executive vice-president for compliance and audit at Commonwealth Edison. Glockner only joined the company in March, long after most of the allegations in the deferred prosecution agreement took place.

Republican lawmakers spent hours grilling him about what was contained in the agreement and what some details meant. Glockner replied when he could and sometimes said the question was outside of the scope of his knowledge or was allowed to say under conditions set by federal prosecutors.

Federal authorities did not object to the hearing taking place, but said some issues should not be discussed at it.

Republican lawmakers were expected to push for subpoenas to be issued to several other witnesses who sent letters declining an invitation to appear voluntarily. It is unclear if any will be issued since the committee is evenly divided between Republicans and Democrats.

