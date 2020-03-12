May times of chaos and widespread panic draw us nearer to our hearts.

May we not lament about what is being lost, and instead shift our focus to that which can never be lost.

When you dig deep within your soul, what do you find there that cannot be stolen by a virus, nor robbed by a man?

Have you yet discovered the undaunted spark existing beneath your personality, beneath your profession, image, and human identity?

Have you yet felt the flicker of that spark, the steadfast light that finds a reason to get up and get out of bed even when times are trying?

Have you experienced silence so deeply that the sensation of this flicker can be felt down into your formless core, where your physicality meets the ether?

Have you allowed your heart space to filter out the noise of the world until the only sound you can hear is the vibration of grace?

Does the clamor of the man-made dissonance cloud your thoughts and confuse your emotions? And when it does, have you found a way to cope?

These are the questions for the time. These questions are portals, leading into the mysterious dimensions of ourselves just waiting to be explored.

Dimensional life is available to all, but human addictions to the noise of the external

are the pandemic that closes the door to heart and soul.

For what do we habitually reach, hoping to fill the emptiness inside which cannot be filled by elements in the lower realms?

Confusion and hysteria are symptoms of spiritual neglect. We have all been there, but with free will, we can reverse the trend.

With a world at our fingertips, we can too easily project onto others whatever it is that we are carrying inside.

What is it that we are carrying inside that we can quit projecting and instead lovingly free?

What it is that you are now willing to see?

What inner misalignment can you assign a new design?

The journey was never about what is out there, and tough times have come to remind us of this.

What psychic narrative have we been repeating, repeating, and repeating until we cannot sleep and our bodies feel weak?

What resentment still boils our blood? Have we grown weary enough to take it to the heart of Hearts and let it all dissolve like an old idea come and gone?

Desperate times call for vulnerable measures.

Can we dig deep inside and consciously choose what is worth keeping?

Time is an illusion and now is the only certainty.

Have you met the compassion that lives inside your soul? The compassion that forgives it all?

Have you met the acceptance that lives inside your heart? The acceptance that weaves your being into the sense of grace?

The clock ticks and ticks, but have you found the place within full of unrelenting trust?